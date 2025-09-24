In line with its commitment to provide immediate and meaningful support to those affected by the recent wildfires, XM has already provided substantial financial assistance to households that suffered partial or total destruction of their primary residence. Acting with social responsibility and respect for families placed in extremely difficult circumstances, the company granted one-off financial support based on fair and transparent criteria.

The level of support varies according to the extent of the damage. In cases where homes were completely destroyed, households receive €10,000, with an additional €2,000 for each dependent child. For homes that sustained serious damage or partial destruction, €5,000 is granted per household, with a further €1,000 for each dependent child.

To date, more than 170 beneficiaries have already received financial support, with the total amount exceeding €1.5 million. Payments are ongoing and XM remains committed to supporting those in genuine need.

This financial aid applies exclusively to households affected by the fires and which have received official compensation for the one-off amount from the Government through the designated wildfire relief procedures. It should be noted that holiday homes are excluded from the support programme.

Beneficiaries who meet the above criteria, but have not yet received assistance from XM may apply by emailing [email protected], submitting the relevant documents confirming both the damage and their status as wildfire victims. Specifically, applicants must provide their full name, residential address, IBAN certificate, telephone number and email address, proof of receipt of the Government’s one-off compensation, a copy of their identity card (front and back) and the name of their village.

The deadline for applications is set for November 30, 2025. After this date, no further applications will be accepted under the programme.

This initiative forms part of XM’s earlier announcement to allocate a total of €5 million to support affected communities and residents impacted by the July wildfire. Following the completion of financial assistance to those directly affected, the remaining funds will be directed to further relief initiatives and to measures aimed at wildfire prevention and practical disaster mitigation. The specific initiatives have not yet been defined and will be implemented in collaboration with the appropriate bodies and partners.

Through this action, XM provides tangible support to families in need, demonstrating that solidarity and social responsibility are not merely values but actions that can make a real difference.

