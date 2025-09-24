A 50-year-old was seriously injured on Tuesday when the quad bike he was on overturned in Famagusta, police said on Wednesday.

At around 5pm, a 19-year-old was driving a quad bike, with his father as the passenger in the Paralimni area, when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

The two were taken to the Famagusta general hospital.

The teen underwent medical examination and was later discharged, but his father remained in hospital for further treatment.

The Paralimni police continue investigations.