The return of the Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025 over November 1–2, 2025 in Erimi, Limassol, is proudly supported this year by Garden Fresh, participating as a Platinum Sponsor.

This collaboration significantly strengthens the organization of the festival, enabling the implementation of enriched activities and specialised designed zones for the public.

As the Platinum Sponsor, Garden Fresh will have an exclusive space at the festival, contributing to the promotion of local production.

The Kyriakides Mushrooms family and the organising team express their appreciation to Garden Fresh for its support and collaboration in making this year’s event a reality.

The Kyriakides family, faithful to tradition but with eyes set on the future, invites you to a weekend full of mushroom magic. Expect exquisite culinary creations based on mushrooms, local products, music, happenings, smiles and many surprises for young and old alike.

Keep Mushing On!

Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025