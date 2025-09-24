Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean proudly announces the completion of the acquisition of Leonardo Crystal Cove Hotel & Spa by the Sea in Protaras, Cyprus. Leonardo Crystal Cove is a four-star, adults-only seaside property with 123 rooms and suites, offering refined hospitality, a spa and wellness centre and a variety of dining experiences.

The hotel had been operating successfully under the Leonardo brand since 2019 via a lease agreement, and has now officially become part of the Group’s owned portfolio.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Group, strengthening its strategic presence in Cyprus and the Mediterranean while underlining its confidence in the destination’s potential.

Roni Aloni, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean, hailed the Group portfolio’s latest expansion. “The completion of the acquisition of Leonardo Crystal Cove Hotel & Spa by the Sea is a strategic investment that reflects our long-term commitment to Cyprus,” he noted.

“It strengthens our presence in the Mediterranean and reaffirms our confidence in the future of the destination. Crystal Cove is a prime example of the Leonardo brand’s philosophy, combining authentic hospitality with quality and elegance. With this move, we continue to dynamically expand our portfolio with hotels that stand out for their character and value.”