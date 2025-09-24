The company is preparing a festive experience filled with surprises and competitions for its visitors, on the occasion of the first anniversary of its third store in the greater Pafos area.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its store at Neon Mall of Pafos, Lidl Cyprus is organizing a unique celebratory experience for its customers, reaffirming its commitment to continuous investment in the local community and the enhancement of the shopping experience.

On Friday, September 26, from 07:00 to 21:00, the store will be transformed into a festive destination, offering visitors memorable moments and exciting opportunities to win valuable prizes. As part of the celebration:

Two grand winners will receive a PlayStation 5 Pro and an iPhone 16 Pro 128GB

will receive a and an Luckycustomers will win their entire shopping basket for free

Lucky customerswill win local and high-quality products

Lidl Cyprus remains committed to offering an enhanced shopping experience, with a focus on quality, service, and rewarding customer trust. With its third store in the greater Paphos area, the company further strengthens its presence and continues to invest in the local community.

