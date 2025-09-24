The inauguration of the upgraded Nicosia Municipal and Olympic Swimming Pool took place on Wednesday, led by Interior Minister Costantinos Ioannou.

“The pool offers Nicosia modern infrastructure, which will provide young people with incentive to turn to sport, while it supports the training need of the capital’s sports clubs,” said Ioannou.

Apart from the upgrading of the swimming pool, the minister said that the completion of the first phase of work includes the construction of a service building and the installation of a photovoltaic system, constituting an “important step towards the overall upgrade”.

Ioannou said that the next stage will include the remodelling of interior spaces, the energy update and the installation of new infrastructure, which will ensure that the pool will meet modern standards and the requirements for the upcoming decades.

The minister added that future plans will focus on upgrading and modernising existing sporting facilities, aimed at both professional and amateur artists to strengthen the principles of fair play and competition.

Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) president Yiannos Ioannou said “we invest in sports because we believe that every euro spent is an investment in the future of the younger generations, their well-being and health.”

KOA’s Ioannou referred to the completion of the Larnaca Olympic swimming pool, the ongoing upgrades for Limassol pools and the decision to fully subsidise the Geroskipou pool.

He also announced a full subsidy for the Aglandjia pool, which will act as the headquarters of the Nicosia special school, funded by the finance and energy ministries.