On Sunday, October 5, 2025, a special celebration is coming for the city of Larnaca, when the Athenonas Beach Avenue will welcome the sound and the powerful identity of Ferrari, the most iconic cars in the world.

The “Drive for a Purpose with Ferrari” event, organised again this year by MotoTrend, with the support of the Municipality of Larnaca, promises to offer the public an experience that combines luxury, style and excitement – all for a good cause.

From 11am to 12pm, the Athens Beach Avenue will be flooded with the sound and energy of the Ferraris, inviting the public to admire them up close and capture their unique presence.

Apart from the spectacular show, the event has a strong charitable character. Participating Ferrari owners will make a donation to support the work of the ENAVSMA Foundation, while the public will be able to make a contribution of their own at the special stand on site.

The invitation is open to the public: a ride on Sunday on the Larnaca seafront will prove to be a unique experience, full of thrilling sounds, photo memories and, above all, support for a good cause.

Sunday, October 5 | 11am-12pm | Europa Square, Larnaca. Athens Avenue, Larnaca

About MotoTrend

With a 25-year presence in the Cypriot market, MotoTrend brings the Italian Ferrari automotive tradition to Cyprus and continues to share its passion and love for the legendary Cavallino Rampante. With a remarkable track record in selling and servicing Ferrari and Lotus cars, at its privately-owned, state-of-the-art facilities in Latsia, it has an extensive Ferrari-approved showroom and a fully-equipped service workshop. Through initiatives such as the event in Larnaca, it offers the public the opportunity to experience Ferrari first hand, combining speed and luxury with social contribution.