On Friday, October 10, 2025, Ioannis Livanos, the multi-talented and highly-acclaimed 17-year-old tenor, will perform a concert titled “For a Dream We Live”. The event promises to be a unique evening, in which Livanos will perform popular songs in six languages from hit Broadway musicals, film soundtracks, opera and jazz, as well as many more well-loved melodies.

Livanos will be accompanied by The DreamBand Orchestra, an ensemble created exclusively for this event, under the direction of internationally-renowned Vienna maestro Konstantinos Diminakis.

The event will be held under the auspices of Philip Christopher, president of the Pancyprian Association of America and PSEKA, with the support of Nicosia Municipality.

During the concert, journalist, poet and director Petros Petrides will be honoured for his invaluable contribution to the culture of Cyprus and the diaspora in the US.

The evening’s presenter will be Anthi Karantoni, and a portion of the concert’s net proceeds will be given to families in need and charitable foundations.

Performance details

Event information