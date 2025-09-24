SOFTSWISS, a global tech provider with over 2,000 employees worldwide, has been recognised as Employer of the Year for the second year in a row at the prestigious SBC Awards Europe 2025. This win underlines the company’s commitment to building a people-first workplace culture.

The SBC Awards Europe celebrate the best in betting and gaming, honouring achievements across innovation, operations, and workplace excellence. Winning Employer of the Year two years running affirms SOFTSWISS’ reputation as a benchmark employer in the iGaming industry.

SOFTSWISS fosters an inclusive and supportive work environment, investing heavily in professional and personal growth. It offers extensive development programmes, with over 800 employees participating in training initiatives, over 700 benefiting from free language courses, and more than 500 engaged in mental health initiatives.

Employee engagement is at the core of SOFTSWISS’ philosophy, supported by initiatives such as the Better Together Month, the SOFTSWISS Kids Camp, and the WIN STYLE internal merch shop, which has already processed nearly 2,000 orders across 24 countries, including Cyprus. Community-driven programs – from tree planting to animal aid – also reflect the company’s values in action.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, reflected on the award and looked ahead at fresh milestones. “Winning Employer of the Year for the second year in a row is an incredible honour,” he noted. “It’s proof that when you put people first, results follow – not just for the company, but for the entire industry.

“I want to thank every SOFTSWISS team member, because this recognition belongs to all of us. But our ambition doesn’t stop here – my personal goal is to make SOFTSWISS the best global employer, comparable to big tech brands like Google. This recognition confirms we’re on the right path and inspires us to keep moving forward.”

Another highlight of the year was SOFTSWISS Young Fest, a four-day corporate festival on the Mediterranean coast that united employees from across the globe. Marking the company’s 15th anniversary, the event combined team-building and entertainment with learning sessions. With headline acts and performances by SOFTSWISS employees – including founder Ivan Montik as a DJ – the event became a vivid celebration of the company’s culture of openness and creativity.

For her part, Liudmila Glasunova, Co-Chief HR Officer at SOFTSWISS, focused on the human dimension of the award. “At SOFTSWISS, we believe that every employee should feel supported, engaged and empowered to grow – both professionally and personally,” she said. “This award is not only about the initiatives we’ve launched, but about the daily commitment of our teams to live our values of WE CARE and WE SEE PEOPLE.”

The award jury recognised SOFTSWISS not only for its internal culture, but also for creating a positive industry and social impact. In the past year, employees planted over 800 trees, contributed to animal shelter initiatives, and took part in responsible gaming campaigns. For example, SOFTSWISS’ participation in TechIsland’s fundraising initiative in Cyprus highlights the company’s broader commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to standing with communities in times of crisis.

With continuous investment in the employees’ well-being, SOFTSWISS remains dedicated to strengthening its position as a trusted employer. The double win at SBC Awards Europe highlights that creating a comfortable and empowering working space is not only integral to the company’s success, but also to shaping the future of the entire iGaming sector.

