Wednesday will begin with mostly clear skies across most of the island, but in the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to increase both inland and in the mountains, with isolated rain and the odd storm possible.

Temperatures are nonetheless set to rise to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius inland, 33 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 30 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with increased cloud cover in parts, with temperatures set to drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear mornings and cloudy afternoons with potential rain will be the order of most of the rest of the week through Saturday, with temperatures expected to remain stable.