“In the heart of old Nicosia, timeless walls come back to life,” say organisers of a new festival in the capital this week. The Nicosia Walls Fest offers four days of music, art and gastronomy at the D’Avilla Moat.

“This will be where history meets the future, where culture transforms into experience and where every night tells a new story,” say organisers. The festival’s agenda will bring some of Greece’s hottest artists – both pop icons and timeless Greek singers. Apart from music, it will also include street art installations, a Greek Agora with food pop-up stalls and experience corners to amplify the festival atmosphere.

Marina Satti will open Nicosia Walls Fest with her performance on Saturday. On the second day of the festival, Klavdia, who represented Greece at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, will perform, as well as Greek pop singer Marseaux.

Then, kickstarting next week’s events is a highlight concert that will bring together two iconic voices of the Greek music scene. Nikos Portokaloglou and Giannis Kotsiras will share the stage on Monday, ready to deliver timeless Greek songs. Closing off the festival on Tuesday night is a performance by Ioulia Kallimani. Tickets are already available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website with different entrance fees for each concert.

1st Nicosia Walls Fest 2025

Four nights of music, street food, art and move. September 27-30. D’Avila Moat, Nicosia. [email protected]. Tel: 94-618538