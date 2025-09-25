The recall of faulty Takata airbags has reached 76 per cent of affected vehicles, according to data presented on Thursday during a meeting of the House transport committee.

Around 19,000 cars remain pending before the current deadline of October 3, with the transport ministry considering whether to grant an extension.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades told the committee that a significant number of recalls had been carried out since February. He urged the public to respond without delay, stressing that the replacements are vital for safety.

He also called on car owners to contact official distributors or the department of road transport for assistance if needed.

Figures presented showed that two companies which charged for recall work collected close to €4 million. The minister repeated that his department opposes such charges but noted the issue does not fall directly under its authority.

Committee chairman Marinos Mousiouttas said the 19,000 pending recalls involve mainly five car brands. These include about 5,500 Toyota vehicles, 4,100 Mazda, 3,300 Honda, 2,000 Nissan, and 1,500 BMW.

He said parts are available for around 17,000 cars, adding that most companies are responding but some drivers and dealers have not.

MPs highlighted safety concerns, noting that the faulty airbags have been linked to at least two deaths and one serious injury in Cyprus.

They said the recalls must be completed as quickly as possible.

Disy MP Prodromos Alambritis said further months may be needed to complete all recalls. He called on the ministry to closely monitor the process and ensure public safety.

Akel MP Valentinos Fakontis said about 20,000 cars still need parts replaced, half of which involve two companies. He warned that delays could leave thousands of drivers without access to their vehicles, with possible social and economic impacts.

He also criticised continued charges by some firms, which he described as unfair to owners.

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides noted that while 76 per cent completion is a strong figure, international benchmarks place full implementation at 85-90 per cent.

He raised concerns that drivers may face extra costs for new MOT tests after repairs and urged the ministry to address this.

Green Party MP Stavros Papadouris made a public appeal for drivers to act quickly. He repeated concerns over companies charging for the recalls, estimating that fees on around 27,000 imported vehicles generated nearly €4 million in revenue for two firms.

The transport ministry is expected to announce in the coming days whether the recall deadline will be extended.