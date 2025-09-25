Atlantic Insurance held its annual general meeting this week, where shareholders approved the company’s annual report for 2024.

This included the management report, the corporate governance report, the audited consolidated financial statements and the audited financial statements of the parent company for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The meeting also approved the board of directors’ proposal to pay a dividend of 14.50 cents per share with a nominal value of €0.34.

The dividend represents a yield of 6.0 per cent on the average closing price of the company’s share on September 24, 2025.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to the dividend is October 8, 2025.

Shareholders registered in the shareholders’ registry on the record date, or those holding securities based on an over-the-counter transfer completed by that date, will be eligible for the dividend.

As a result, the company’s shares will trade ex-dividend on the Cyprus Stock Exchange as of October 7, 2025.

The dividend will be paid and mailed to eligible shareholders on November 3, 2025.

In line with the company’s articles of association, directors Marios Savvides, Giorgos Koutsos and Charalambos Alexandrou retired by rotation, were nominated for re-election, and were re-elected.

The general meeting also reviewed and approved the remuneration policy report.

It additionally approved revised remuneration for members of the board of directors for 2025.

Board members’ fees will increase from €1,000 to €1,500 annually, while the fee for the chair of the audit committee will rise from €7,000 to €9,000 per year.

Moreover, the fee for the chair of the risk management committee will increase from €14,000 to €16,000 annually.

Immediately after the AGM, the company held an extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved a special resolution authorising the board to implement a share buyback programme.

The minimum and maximum buyback prices for the company’s shares will not exceed by more than five per cent the average purchase price of the shares over the five trading sessions preceding the acquisition.

The company will be able to acquire up to the maximum number of shares permitted by law within 12 months of the EGM decision.

The shares may be acquired either through private agreement or through the market.