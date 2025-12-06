UN secretary-general’s personal envoy to Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, is meeting on Saturday with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Holguin, who arrived on the island on Thursday night, is continuing her round of contacts as part of the push to revive the Cyprus negotiations.

The meeting at the Presidential Palace, set for 10am, is expected to focus on the next immediate steps to move the process forward, ahead of a series of upcoming joint initiatives under UN auspices.

On Friday, the UN envoy met in the north with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, their first face-to-face encounter since last month’s videoconference, which also included Christodoulides.

On December 11, the two leaders are scheduled to pay a joint visit to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) and will subsequently meet together with Holguín, according to UN spokesperson in Cyprus, Alim Siddique.