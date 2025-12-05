The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) on Friday announced a holiday campaign offering 100 consumers the chance to win €100 shopping vouchers if they switch from paper bills to e-bills.

The campaign has been launched in the spirit of the holiday season and is a play with words that roughly translates into “You live at Christmas and you celebrate”.

To enter the draw, consumers must opt in to e-billing by December 30.

Those already receiving e-bills will automatically be included.

Winners will receive a Prezzius Flex Card with €100 to spend at shops participating in the promotion.

Over the next two Sundays, EAC stalls will operate at shopping malls between 11am and 7pm, offering information and on-the-spot registration for e-billing.

On December 7, the stall will be at Metropolis Mall in Larnaca, featuring a live Alpha Radio broadcast from 1pm to 3pm with popular duo Louis Patsalides and Astero Kyprianou.

On December 14, the stall will be at My Mall in Limassol, accompanied by a Klik FM live link from 11am to 1pm with radio producers Kostas Karnakis and Charis Theocharous.