President Nikos Christodoulides met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in New York on Thursday, reaffirming strong bilateral ties and a mutual commitment to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, tourism, and education.

Christodoulides described the countries’ strategic partnership as “matured over the years,” grounded in mutual understanding and respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law. He emphasised their shared dedication to multilateralism in “these very difficult times” and expressed anticipation for his upcoming visit to China.

The president also expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support of Cyprus in the UN Security Council concerning the Cyprus problem. He said China, as a permanent member, has a very important role to play not only in restarting negotiations but also in resolving the Cyprus issue based on Security Council resolutions.

Christodoulides also reaffirmed Cyprus’s long-standing commitment to the One China policy, and the two leaders exchanged views on international developments, including the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Christodoulides added that Cyprus will continue to promote cooperation between the European Union and China, noting that Cyprus’s EU Council presidency in early 2026 presents an important opportunity to strengthen EU-China dialogue and collaboration.