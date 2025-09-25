DCO expands WE-Elevate programme to all member states

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) this week announced the expansion of its WE-Elevate programme across all its member states, including Cyprus, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The programme, which was first piloted in Rwanda, is designed to advance female-led enterprises in the digital economy and has already produced measurable results by helping female-led micro, small and medium enterprises enhance their digital skills, formalise operations and expand into new markets.

Cyprus is among the countries that will benefit from the expanded programme, which is intended to support female entrepreneurs and position them to fully participate in the global digital economy.

WE-Elevate combines online learning modules, mentoring, and access to global e-commerce platforms to equip entrepreneurs with digital, financial and business skills.

The programme is structured to guide enterprises step by step from offline to online operations, beginning with building digital readiness and progressing to cross-border e-commerce.

This transition is designed to help female-led MSMEs formalise their operations, grow their customer base, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

“WE-Elevate transcends beyond women building businesses, it is about nations building a new social contract for the digital age,” said DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya.

“This is new multilateralism in action, member states standing together to ensure that the digital economy does not widen divides, but becomes a bridge for women to cross into opportunity,” she added.

“From Kigali to Kuwait City, from Lagos to Lahore, we have seen how one woman gaining digital access can transform a family, a community, and ultimately, a nation,” AlYahya continued. “By expanding WE-Elevate across all our member states, we are choosing a future where inclusion is not an afterthought but the very foundation of digital prosperity for all.”

The DCO further stated that WE-Elevate is a key initiative aimed at transforming female-led offline MSMEs into digital-first brands, enabling them to unlock access to global markets, financial services, and scalable growth.

The initiative also supports the DCO’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth.

Applications for the WE-Elevate programme are now open for eligible MSMEs across all DCO member states, including Cyprus.

Entrepreneurs can register their interest through the organisation’s website and begin their training journey to transform their businesses into digital-first brands capable of scaling internationally.

It should mentioned that the DCO, established in 2020, is the first standalone international intergovernmental organisation dedicated to accelerating inclusive and sustainable digital economies.

It brings together the ministries of communications and information technology of its 16 member states, representing nearly €3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of more than 800 million people, over 70 per cent of whom are under the age of 35.