M&S Cyprus, true to its commitment to social contribution and the empowerment of women, announces for the third consecutive year its collaboration with Europa Donna Cyprus as part of the “Fashion That Matters” campaign, which takes place every October — a month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer.

This year, the campaign takes on a new dimension with the participation of designer Elena Strongyliotou, who has created an exclusive limited-edition T-shirt for M&S. With its minimal design and strong symbolism, the T-shirt conveys a message of unity, support and hope.

The T-shirt is available at all M&S Cyprus stores and online at the price of €28. All proceeds from sales will be donated to Europa Donna Cyprus to support its work in the fight against breast cancer.

The Fashion That Matters campaign is part of M&S’ strategic Plan A, which focuses on social, environmental and ethical challenges. Its goal is to make fashion a vehicle for social messaging and change — a means that unites, raises awareness and inspires action.

At a time that calls for collectiveness, empathy and action, M&S Cyprus once again stands by women. Through the power of creativity and the truth of giving, it sends the message that no battle is fought alone — and that every woman deserves to feel strong, beautiful and free to hope.

For online purchases, visit https://modeand.com/ for orders from Nicosia and www.symeonidesfashion.com for orders from Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni.