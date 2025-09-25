The Flo App began as a simple way to log menstrual cycles. Today, it stands at the forefront of women’s health research, conducting and publishing its own medical research studies that guide doctors, inform public policy, and empower millions of users worldwide. With over 300 million registered users, Flo has become a platform that conducts rigorous scientific research through formal studies with consenting participants.

From daily logging to global research

What sets Flo apart is its commitment to conducting formal research studies through its large medical team of over 20 dedicated scientists. These in-house experts are not adjunct contributors—they are central to how Flo designs studies, secures ethical approval, analyzes longitudinal data, and publishes insights that guide clinical care. While users track their daily health data for personal insights, Flo’s research team conducts separate scientific studies with participants who explicitly consent to contribute to medical research. These studies follow strict ethical protocols and result in peer-reviewed publications.

Recent peer-reviewed publications from Flo’s large medical team, comprising over 20 scientists, illustrate this approach. For example, a 2025 study in npj Women’s Health surveyed 4,432 women in the US to understand perimenopause symptoms and healthcare-seeking patterns, finding that symptom burden was highest in women aged 51-55. Still, a significant proportion of younger women also reported moderate to severe symptoms (Perimenopause symptoms, severity, and healthcare seeking in women in the US). Another 2024 study in Scientific Reports used data from 16,327 Flo app users to examine associations between menstrual cycle characteristics and sexual motivation (Longitudinal associations between women’s cycle characteristics and sexual motivation using Flo cycle tracking data). All research is conducted with proper ethical approval and participant consent, ensuring both scientific rigor and participant protection.

Why these findings matter

The implications of Flo’s published research extend beyond academic journals. The studies contribute to the broader scientific literature that clinicians can reference when treating patients. By publishing in open-access journals, Flo ensures that research findings are available to healthcare providers globally.

For users, the Flo App provides evidence-based educational content reviewed by medical professionals. This content draws from the broader scientific literature, not just Flo’s own research, ensuring users receive comprehensive, medically accurate information.

The research conducted by Flo adds to the evidence base that can inform public health discussions, though specific policy impacts would need to be documented through formal evaluation. With over two dozen researchers working full-time on clinical questions, Flo operates more like a research institute than a typical wellness app.

Built on trust and privacy

Flo’s research approach is built on distinct pillars:

Scientific Integrity: All research studies are conducted with participant consent, receive appropriate ethical approval, and undergo rigorous peer review before publication in scientific journals.

Medical Accuracy: The app’s medical team, including in-house experts and external advisors, ensures all educational content is evidence-based and medically accurate.

Privacy Protection: A dedicated privacy team ensures all data handling meets international privacy standards, maintaining user trust through transparent practices.

Research Ethics: Studies are conducted only with participants who provide informed consent, understanding exactly how their de-identified data will be used for research purposes.

Building a scientific engine for the next era of women’s health

Flo’s in-house research team, comprising more than 20 scientists and clinicians, continues to explore critical gaps in women’s health through rigorously designed studies. With over 22 million participants across ongoing and past studies, Flo is uniquely positioned to surface insights that traditional clinical trials often miss.

By combining large-scale, peer-reviewed research with a trusted consumer app, Flo shows how digital health platforms can serve both individual users and the global scientific community. Publishing in open-access journals ensures that findings reach healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers alike. Flo’s investment in internal scientific talent represents one of the most ambitious efforts in digital health to close the clinical data gap in women’s care.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).