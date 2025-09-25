Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited on Thursday announced a pre-dividend, after-tax profit of €3 million for the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of €707,000 in the same period last year.

The company’s board also declared a 2.94 per cent interim dividend, equivalent to €0.01 per share, which will be paid to shareholders registered on October 8, 2025.

Shares of Petrolina will trade ex-dividend from October 7, 2025, with payments scheduled for November 4, 2025.

The results were approved by the board at a meeting held on September 25, 2025, in Larnaca, which reviewed the group’s interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ending June 30, 2025.

The Petrolina group’s turnover for the period amounted to €266.5 million, slightly down from €270.5 million in the first half of 2024, while the cost of sales decreased to €237.9 million from €243.7 million.

“This resulted in an increased gross profit of €28.6 million compared with €26.8 million in H1 2024,” the company said.

Other operating income rose marginally to €3.5 million from €3.4 million, while total operating expenses increased to €30.1 million from €28.7 million, mainly due to higher inflation.

Net financing costs fell to €2.9 million from €4.2 million, aided by foreign exchange gains of €1.0 million, the board added.

Investments in equity from aircraft fuel supply and liquefied petroleum gas storage and management showed strong growth, with profits rising to €3.8 million from €2.0 million in the previous year.

“As a result, the group reported a profit before tax of €2.9 million compared with a loss of €808,000 last year, and a profit after tax of €3 million compared with a loss of €707,000,” the board said.

Moreover, earnings per share rose to 3.43 cents from a loss of 0.81 cents per share in the same period of 2024.

The company explained that the oil sector remains highly competitive, and the group continues to invest in its service station network to maintain a competitive advantage and improve customer service.

During the first half of 2025, Petrolina opened a new station in Frenaros, Famagusta, which became fully operational in early July, and upgraded the exterior of its Amiantos station.

The company has also installed six fast-charging electric vehicle stations across its network, five of which are already operational, supporting its strategic expansion into renewable energy.

Geopolitical tensions, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the US-imposed tariffs on April 2, 2025, have disrupted global supply and raised inflationary pressures, forcing Petrolina to adjust its supply chains, including sourcing from Greek refineries.

The company said that it continues to assess the impact of inflation, interest rates, and supply chain challenges on its financial performance and cash flows, regularly reviewing its business plan to ensure operational continuity.

Petrolina further stated that it continues to develop its sustainability framework under the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and related legislation, with a Sustainability Development Department overseeing implementation and reporting.

“The group is actively promoting initiatives aligned with the EU Green Deal, including greenhouse gas reduction, biofuel use, and energy efficiency upgrades across its facilities,” the board said.

The company also emphasised that all measures are designed to optimise resources, protect financial stability, and ensure long-term growth in a challenging global economic environment.