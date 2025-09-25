Porsche Cyprus and Big Green Egg joined forces to create a refined and unforgettable experience that brought together the art of driving, gourmet grilling, and fine wine.

Held on Saturday, September 13th, the event took place at The Anama Concept, a unique location nestled in a forest area. Carefully curated to celebrate performance and flavour, the event offered exclusive test drives of the latest Porsche models, gourmet creations grilled on the Big Green Egg and exceptional wines and handcrafted cocktails curated by the award-winning team at The Anama Concept — all set against its stunning natural backdrop.

Guests took part in a thoughtfully designed rotation of three immersive experiences: The driving experience allowed participants to explore the capabilities of Porsche’s latest models — including the Taycan sedan, Taycan Cross Turismo, the all-electric Macan and the Cayenne E-Hybrid — along the scenic and winding mountain roads.

Meanwhile, the culinary session showcased the art of grilling with Chef Leonard Elenbaas, the acclaimed Big Green Egg ambassador visiting exclusively from the Netherlands. Guests enjoyed a live outdoor cooking demonstration on the original kamado, where Chef Elenbaas shared expert techniques, tips and secrets behind his gourmet creations — bringing flame to flavour and magic to every bite.

Completing the programme was a guided tour of The Anama Concept’s boutique winery, where guests discovered the process behind the production of luxury Commandaria wine — one of the island’s foremost historic and prestigious labels.

The evening unfolded in a relaxed atmosphere with exceptional food prepared on the Big Green Egg — including exquisite lobster, premium Saku Tuna and juicy Black Angus Tomahawk steak— as well as music and engaging conversations. All in all, the perfect close to a day rich in experience and connection.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol. ipH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies is the exclusive representative of Big Green Egg in the Cypriot market, with a presence in 10 foodhaus stores across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

View the event’s highlight video here: https://youtu.be/Lj7ntaCO02s