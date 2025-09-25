Limassol Motion 2025 concluded with great success, with Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) making a strong presence as a platinum sponsor. On 13 and 14 September, the specially-designed booth of Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) at Limassol Marina attracted hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed a two-day event filled with energy, action and innovation.

Visitors had the opportunity to experience the unique thrill of the official MotoGP Simulator, discover the benefits of the Shell GO+ loyalty app, participate in competitions with valuable prizes and explore Shell’s pioneering technologies in energy and mobility.

At the same time, Coral Cyprus distributed gifts to everyone, creating a festive and interactive atmosphere. It is worth noting that the main winners have already been contacted by Shell Cyprus by phone, and the delivery of their prizes is already under way.

Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager of Coral Cyprus, expressed satisfaction at taking part in the event. “The response to our participation, and especially to the Shell Cyprus booth at Limassol Motion 2025, filled us with pride and satisfaction,” he said.

“We sincerely thank the public who responded to our call and shared with us the excitement of this unique experience. We remain committed to standing by the communities of Cyprus, with innovative solutions, even more engaging experiences, and meaningful support,” he added.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. As a member of the MOTOR OIL Group, it offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being.

For more information, visit: www.coralenergy.com.cy & www.shell.com.cy.