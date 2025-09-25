An event dedicated to women’s health education

Following its acclaimed debut in the United States and its first Cyprus screening last May, organized by AIPFE Cyprus – Women of Europe and Menopause Support Cyprus, the groundbreaking documentary “The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause” returns for a second screening in Cyprus. The event will take place on October 7, 2025, at the PASYDY Amphitheatre in Nicosia.

This initiative is led by the “Mother and Child Medical Center”, which has supported women’s health needs with dedication and care for more than 40 years. “Mother and Child” is hosting this second public screening in collaboration with PASYDY and with the participation of experts from various fields who can provide valuable insights and support to women and their families.

Following the screening, a panel discussion will feature Dr. Afroditi Elissaiou-Xenophontos, gynecologist–obstetrician at the “Mother and Child Medical Center”, Constantina Christou, psychologist–psychotherapist, Alexia Potamitou, clinical dietitian–nutritionist, and Mahi Solomou, board member of AIPFE Cyprus – Women of Europe and Certified Menopause Champion.

Created for gynecologists, healthcare professionals, women, as well as their partners, colleagues, and friends, “The (M) Factor” sheds light on the physical, emotional, and professional impact of menopause, all issues that are too often overlooked. Through expert insights and personal testimonies, the film addresses knowledge gaps and encourages greater understanding among both the medical community and society at large.

“With this initiative, we want to break the myths surrounding menopause and offer women the information and support they need to seek medical guidance without hesitation,” says Matthew Papapetrou, General Director of “Mother and Child Medical Center.”, adding that menopause shouldn’t be a taboo subject. Understanding its impact benefits everyone, not only women, but also their families, their workplace, and society as a whole.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner Jacoba Atlas, the documentary is produced by Emmy-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen.

The film has already been screened more than 750 times across the U.S. and in 43 countries worldwide, sparking important conversations and contributing to a shift in how healthcare for midlife women is approached.

More information is available at: www.themfactorfilm.com

Event Details – October 7, 2025

PASYDY Amphitheatre, Nicosia

17:30–18:00 | Guest arrival

18:00–19:00 | Screening of “The (M) Factor”

19:00–19:30 | Expert panel discussion: Gynecology, Nutrition, Psychology & Workplace

19:30–20:30 | Networking Reception / Closing

The event is open to the public.