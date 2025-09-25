PASYKAF held a press conference on September 23, 2025, at the Leventis Gallery to announce the 34th Awareness and Fundraising Campaign “Together in Life”.

With the slogan “It Means a Lot”, the campaign aims to raise funds to continue, expand and enhance the services, prevention programmes and research offered by the Association.

Every contribution to PASYKAF translates into relief, care and support. It means solidarity, strength and optimism. No matter how small, every donation carries great significance.

Donations can be made at the Association’s offices, via SMS to 7060 using the code PASYKAF 5, 3 or 1, as well as online at www.pasykaf.org. In addition, a road fundraising campaign will take place from 8 to 12 October.

October drive will aim to raise €550K

The campaign’s official launch will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, during the “Children’s Fair” at Akropolis Park between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

For the fourth consecutive year, a full-day televised marathon will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, in collaboration with Alpha Cyprus. For the first time, a full-day radio marathon will also be hosted by Alpha Radio. Fundraising activities will continue throughout October with the goal of raising €550,000, enabling PASYKAF to continue offering free palliative care services, prevention programmes and research to people with cancer experience and their families across Cyprus.

‘Ensuring noone feels alone’

Welcoming guests, PASYKAF President Dr Anna Achilleoudi stressed the level of care needed to respond to the toll exacted by cancer. “For nearly 40 years, the motto ‘Together in Life’ has been far from words — it has been action. It is the care we offer with love, the support that knows no bounds and the hope we share at every step,” she said.

“Through our services and programmes across Cyprus, we ensure noone feels alone. Every person with cancer experience, and their family, can feel that there is always someone by their side, holding their hand along this journey. At the same time, we develop prevention and early diagnosis programmes for all ages, to strengthen health and detect cancer at early stages.”

Acting Executive Director and Head of Resource Development, Sophie Christoforou, highlighted the scope of PASYKAF’s mission. “Our purpose is to stand by people with cancer experience and their families from the very first day of diagnosis and throughout their journey, offering professionalism, but also love, warmth and responsibility,” she said.

“Beyond the free services we provide, we are proud to operate two palliative care centres: PASYKAF – EDEM in Larnaca district, with 15 beds, and PASYKAF – Archangel Michael in Paphos district, with 12 beds. Thanks to your valuable support, in 2024 our multidisciplinary team of health professionals responded to the needs of 8,599 individuals and their families, conducting 38,826 visits across Cyprus.”

Greetings were also extended by Dr Elisavet Constantinou, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alexandros Ntavos, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Proud Supporter OPAP Cyprus, and Andri Papandreou, Marketing & Communications Manager, on behalf of Strategic Partner Cyta Business. Marianna Hadjimina, who has personally experienced PASYKAF’s services, also shared her own story.

Events across all Cyprus districts

As part of the campaign, PASYKAF is organising events across all districts of Cyprus, including children’s activities, charity dinners, sports events, “Walking for Life” and cycling. The campaign is conducted under the provisions of the Charitable Collections Law of 2014, with Licence No. NP 27/2025 issued by the Ministry of Interior for the period July 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025. All volunteers participate with official authorisation, and all donations to PASYKAF are tax deductible.

PASYKAF extends warm thanks to the public for their contributions, to Proud Supporter OPAP Cyprus, Strategic Partner of the Ambassadors of Life Programme ECCOMBX, Gold Ambassadors BrainRocket and Island Oil, Supporter Eurobank, Strategic Partner Cyta Business, Official Promotion Supporter Mesimvria, Media Sponsor Alpha Cyprus, and all supporters, volunteers and partners who take part in the “Together in Life” campaign.

Because giving truly means a lot!