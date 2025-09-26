The European Union relied heavily on maritime transport for international trade in goods in 2024, Eurostat data shows on Thursday.

Imports by sea reached 1.1 billion tonnes, valued at €1.25 trillion, while exports totalled 0.5 billion tonnes, worth €1.13 trillion.

Overall, maritime transport dominated the physical volume of trade, handling 75.6 per cent of imports and 73.7 per cent of exports by weight.

In terms of value, however, its share was smaller, accounting for 51.3 per cent of imports and 43.6 per cent of exports.

By comparison, other modes played only a secondary role. Rail accounted for 3.1 per cent of import volume and 2.9 per cent of exports, but just 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent of trade value, respectively.

Air transport, on the other hand, made up only 0.2 per cent of imports and 2.8 per cent of exports by weight, yet represented a far greater share in value, at 18.3 per cent and 27.1 per cent.

Road transport likewise carried a stronger share in value terms, covering 20.4 per cent of imports and 24 per cent of exports, compared with 5.8 per cent and 16.5 per cent of volume.

When looking at individual member states, Cyprus, like Malta, was among the most dependent on sea transport.

In 2024, 98.6 per cent of Cyprus’ imports by weight and 97.2 per cent of its exports moved by sea, with the remainder handled almost entirely by air.

Malta showed a very similar pattern, with 99.1 per cent of imports and 98.5 per cent of exports transported by sea.

Elsewhere in the bloc, reliance on maritime trade was also significant, although more diversified.

Greece carried 92.4 per cent of its imports and 87.9 per cent of its exports by sea, reflecting its role as a shipping hub.

The Netherlands, Europe’s largest port economy, recorded lower shares, with 77.6 per cent of imports and 66.8 per cent of exports moved by sea.

Germany, by contrast, had even smaller maritime shares, 59.7 per cent of imports and 49.2 per cent of exports, with a far greater use of road, rail and pipelines.

Finally, in Poland, the maritime share was lower still, accounting for 45.8 per cent of imports and 31.4 per cent of exports.