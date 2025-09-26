Following the success of its inaugural event in September 2024, Nicholas Zoe Foundation – dedicated in loving memory of Nicholas Artemiou, who passed away at age nine – is proud to re-launch “Every Step Counts” -a fundraising initiative that harnesses the power of movement to support paediatric cancer research.

In honour of Gold September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Nicholas Zoe Foundation invites individuals, teams and corporations to join this impactful challenge, running from September through December 2025. Whether you walk, run, hike, swim or ride, every step you take will help raise vital funds to support a groundbreaking childhood cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Walk, run, hike, swim, or ride and rally for a significant cause that acts as our glue – to raise money for life-changing childhood cancer research.

Create your own personal, team, or corporate fundraiser — be it a 10k, marathon, football match or gym challenge — and contribute to life-changing research aimed at faster diagnosis, less invasive treatments and more targeted care for children battling cancer. The Nicholas Zoe Foundation proudly supports innovative work at Boston Children’s Hospital, including the development of a liquid biopsy that offers new hope to children

This movement challenge celebrates survivors and warriors alike, carrying a powerful message of hope for a future free of cancer. Because every step TRULY counts.

Join the challenge and donate at: https://www.nicholaszoefoundation.com/donations

For more information, email: [email protected]