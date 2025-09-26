Inspire 2025 has cemented its reputation as one of the region’s most influential gatherings for entrepreneurs, innovators and investors. Over two days, the festival transformed Limassol into a hub of global ideas, hosting panels, networking sessions and keynote speeches that explored the future of technology, sustainability and cross-border business.

One of the highlights of the Global Entrepreneur Stage was the participation of Alexander Sapov, co-founder and CEO of GetTransfer.com, who addressed how a new generation of platforms is reshaping global mobility. His message was clear: the future belongs not to aggregators, but to Marketplace ISS — Intelligent Scalable Systems that create fairness, transparency and trust.

A transport marketplace where everyone wins

Sapov recalled the original pain point that inspired GetTransfer.com: unpredictable prices and opaque transport services during business travel. “We realised the whole industry was broken,” he explained. “To fix it, we built a marketplace where both sides win — travellers see transparent offers and drivers compete on service, not on price dumping.”

Founded in 2015, GetTransfer.com operates as a Marketplace ISS, connecting passengers and independent drivers without providing transport itself. Classified under EU Information Society Service regulations, the platform facilitates secure, rule-based interactions, ensuring that trust and reputation guide growth. This system has allowed the company to expand into 180 countries, offering transfers, long-distance rides, chauffeur rentals and delivery services.

Transparent offers, verified drivers, 24/7 support

Sapov emphasised that GetTransfer.com’s model is designed around three pillars of trust: transparent offers, verified drivers and reliable 24/7 support. A recent policy change — introducing stricter booking and cancellation rules — reduced cancellations and boosted repeat bookings, proving that sustainable growth comes from reputation and reliability rather than undercutting on price.

He also shared the company’s disciplined path from a single-city pilot to a global marketplace. By refining unit economics locally, then scaling with API integrations, automated pricing engines, and anti-fraud systems, GetTransfer.com demonstrated how Marketplace ISS can replicate and adapt across diverse markets.

Cyprus’ expanding tech hub potential

Cyprus itself featured prominently in Sapov’s remarks. With its strategic location between Europe and the Middle East, safe environment, and English-speaking workforce, he described Cyprus as an ideal base for product development and operations. To fully realise its potential as a tech hub, he called for supportive policies: easier visas for global talent, predictable taxation and stronger technical education.

Closing his talk, Sapov offered a principle that resonated with Inspire 2025’s entrepreneurial audience. “Don’t look for an idea — look for repeatable pain,” he advised. “Define it, solve it perfectly at minimum scale, and then repeat it 10 times over.”

As Inspire 2025 concluded, Sapov’s insights reinforced not only the future of mobility through Marketplace ISS, but also Cyprus’ role as a launchpad for the next generation of global platforms