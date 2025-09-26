A musical feast awaits visitors at Larnaka Airport on September 27th. In collaboration with Avantgarde, Hermes Airports is celebrating World Tourism Day by hosting an original piano recital by internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Savvas Savva. The event is part of The Piano Tour, a cultural initiative that brings classical music everywhere.

Harmoniously connecting tourism with music, Hermes Airports invites travellers at Larnaka Airport on Saturday, September 27th at 17:00, as well as anyone wishing to enjoy this enchanting recital at sunset from anywhere in the world.

World Tourism Day reminds us that travel, much like music, has the power to unite people, inspire emotions, and create unforgettable memories. Just as every journey brings unexpected experiences, every musical improvisation unfolds new discoveries. A traveller resembles a musician: sometimes following the notes of the map, at other times letting go, flowing freely, and discovering their own rhythm.

World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on September 27th, reflects the UN World Tourism Organization’s effort to highlight the multifaceted role of tourism in modern society. It serves as a reminder of tourism’s contribution to economic development, cultural preservation and promotion, as well as the strengthening of social bonds, underlining its power to foster acceptance, inclusion, and intercultural dialogue.

This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, fully aligns with the direction Cyprus tourism is called to take, stressing the need for the industry to evolve and embrace practices that make it more responsible, resilient, and adaptable to today’s demands.

The recital will be broadcast live on Avantgarde Cultural Foundation’s Facebook page and on the dedicated Facebook event, and will remain available on YouTube (www.youtube.com/@avantgardeCF ), allowing anyone to access and enjoy the performance from anywhere in the world.