The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week hosted an event titled “The Geostrategic Position of Cyprus in the Modern World”, featuring strategic analyst, mathematician and author Nikos Lygeros as the keynote speaker.

“The event drew significant interest from Keve members, representatives of the business community, state officials and academics, confirming the strong interest in the issues presented,” the announcement stated.

During his presentation, Lygeros analysed the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project and highlighted its importance for Cyprus’ energy security, as well as the opportunities it creates for business development and integration with the European energy market.

He also discussed the India–Saudi Arabia–Israel–Cyprus–Greece–Italy corridor as a new geopolitical and commercial reality that strengthens Cyprus’ position as a strategic hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Lygeros further stressed the geostrategic importance of Cyprus as an energy and trade hub, underlining the country’s potential to serve as a pillar of stability and development in the region.

On his part, the president of Keve welcomed the event and emphasised the chamber’s role as the institutional adviser to the state, highlighting the need for strategic thinking and collaboration on issues of national importance.

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou also addressed the audience, affirming the importance of energy projects under development and the government’s support for them.

“The event concluded with a discussion and questions from the audience, confirming the high level of engagement and concern surrounding the issues raised,” the chamber said.

Finally, Keve stated that it will “continue to organise initiatives that strengthen strategic thinking and inform both the business community and society at large”.