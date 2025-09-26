Construction material producer Kythreotis Holdings on Friday reported a 28 per cent rise in profit for the first half of 2025, driven by stronger income from its ready-mix concrete operations.

Net profit for the period increased by €300,027 to €1.37 million, compared with €1.07 million a year earlier.

In addition, group income rose 10.8 per cent to €12.54m, from €11.32m, mainly due to higher sales in the concrete sector.

Gross profit advanced by 21.8 per cent to €2.22m, while the margin improved to 17.7 per cent of turnover from 16.1 per cent, reflecting economies of scale.

Selling and marketing expenses fell by nearly one third to €40,681 on reduced provisions for doubtful debts.

By contrast, administrative expenses grew 8.1 per cent to €660,130, largely due to non-recurring costs and higher payroll.

The company said that at its general meeting on June 26 shareholders approved a dividend of €0.022 per share.

On regulatory matters, management noted that a second case under review by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) remains at a preliminary stage and no provision has been made in the financial statements.

The group said the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis continue to weigh on the global economy.

Yet, with limited direct exposure to the affected countries, Kythreotis expects no material impact on its operations and anticipates further positive results.

“The group continues to maintain its competitive position in the market and to develop prudently,” management said, concluding that it remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services while pursuing a sustainable future course.