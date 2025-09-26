If you’ve lived through the 80s, watch this. If you already have, then watch it again.

Wet Hot American Summer is an outrageously funny satirical comedy, with a cast that includes Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, Ken Marino and Paul Rudd, as well as hilarious guest appearances.

Season 1 Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp is set in 1981 and season 2 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is set, well, ten years later.

In between choking on your popcorn and following the fast-paced story, it is not surprising that the viewer misses quite a bit of the underlying humour of the show, including the increasing layers of the party pooper’s polo shirt. Or the sheer hilarity of grown men brilliantly playing awkward teenagers. And the exaggerated actions and reactions that the 50+ of today will probably identify with and secretly deny anything being over the top. I’ll reveal no more.

On the first day of camp, the teens filter into Camp Firewood and are placed in the hands of their counselors, while an undercover journalist is snooping around, eager to get an article.

Ten years later, the same bunch turn up for their reunion. With everyone having gone in a different direction, meeting up again causes some friction. Just as funny as the first season, but goofier and sporting cringe-worthy 90s outfits, the gang are set on saving the camp from being sold.

Both seasons are definitely GenX territory – possibly the only generation that would get the barrage of references. Blink and you’ve missed one. As I said, watch it again.

Retro-fueled and silly to the extreme, First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later promise laughter and deliver.

The first installment of the miniseries aired in 2015 and the second in 2017. Both are available on Netflix.