Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd on Friday announced that its board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend for 2025 amounting to €10,790,392.05.

The dividend corresponds to €0.15 per share and was approved at the board meeting held on September 25, 2025.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) registry as of October 9, 2025, which is the record date.

As a result, October 8, 2025, has been designated as the ex-dividend date, meaning that shares traded on the CSE from that date will no longer carry the right to the dividend.

Investors who purchase shares on the CSE by the close of business on October 7, 2025, the last cum date, will be entitled to the dividend.

It is noted that shareholders who acquire shares through an off-exchange transfer that is completed by the record date will also be entitled to receive the dividend.

The dividends will be paid within 40 days from the board’s decision, which sets the payment deadline at November 4, 2025.

For shareholders whose securities are held under the control of an Operator, the dividend will be paid to the Operator, who will then distribute the amounts to their investor-clients, in accordance with the Regulatory Decision on the Operation of the Central Depository and Central Register of Securities, which came into effect on November 13, 2023.

Shareholders whose securities are held under the Special Account / Global CSE category will receive their dividend via a bank cheque sent to their registered address.

Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd shares are traded on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.