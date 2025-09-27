Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SAP unveiled plans to bring SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, the new independent cloud for Europe, backed by Amazon’s €7.8 billion investment plan.

The collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies and SAP’s new strategy for digital sovereignty and artificial intelligence innovation.

The SAP Sovereign Cloud includes enhanced cloud solutions with high security standards, designed for governments and regulated industries.

The partnership aims to combine SAP’s capabilities and operational expertise with AWS’s infrastructure and experience to meet the evolving digital sovereignty needs of European customers.

“We are excited that SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This way, organisations will have more options for how to meet digital sovereignty requirements while leveraging leading cloud technologies,” said David Brown, Vice President of Compute and Machine Learning at AWS.

“SAP and AWS share a common vision – we want to ensure that our customers have access to some of the most advanced digital sovereignty solutions available, so they can focus on innovation and achieving measurable results. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SAP and seeing how organisations across Europe will innovate through the AWS European Sovereign Cloud,” he added.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which is expected to launch its first AWS Region in Brandenburg, Germany, by the end of 2025, aims to provide more options for public sector bodies and organisations operating in strictly regulated industries.

The service can meet critical digital sovereignty needs such as local data residency, operational autonomy, and resilience.

SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities have already been integrated into AWS infrastructure in countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. Their inclusion in the AWS European Sovereign Cloud represents a key step for customers across Europe.

SAP Sovereign Cloud enables organisations to innovate more securely, comply with local regulations, and grow on their own terms.

On the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, SAP Sovereign Cloud solutions will initially include SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Cloud ERP. These solutions will provide customers with a secure foundation for managing critical business processes and sensitive data, while supporting compliance with relevant regulations.

“With the expanded capabilities of SAP Sovereign Cloud, we enable customers across all sectors to maximise the innovation of cloud and artificial intelligence,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, responsible for Customer Services and Delivery.

“Providing the full suite of SAP Sovereign Cloud services on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud gives customers access to a complete digital sovereignty solution, further strengthened by our long-standing collaboration with Amazon Web Services,” he added.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud will be separate and independent from existing AWS Regions, without significant dependencies on infrastructure outside the EU.

Equipped with strict technical controls, sovereignty guarantees, and legal safeguards, it allows customers to fully utilise AWS services with the same high level of security, resilience, and extensive solution set that characterise existing Regions.

“AWS and SAP have been innovating together in the cloud for more than 16 years. This new collaboration leverages that long history to support customers’ digital sovereignty requirements and accelerate their digital transformation in Europe,” they added.