Police on Saturday arrested four people suspected of smuggling 97 kilograms of cannabis and 5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside inflatable toys that arrived in a shipping container from Greece.

According to police, an X-ray scan of the container revealed suspicious items, prompting a physical inspection on September 23. Officers then discovered 92 airtight nylon packages containing 97.36 kilograms of cannabis and five packages with 5.3 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were seized in cooperation with the drug squad Ykan.

The four suspects are believed to be part of an organised drug-trafficking network in Cyprus. Police said investigations are continuing.