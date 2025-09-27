Bringing tunes from the finest Broadway musicals, films, opera, the jazz world and Greek discography, an upcoming event promises to enchant audiences. The multi-award-winning 17-year-old tenor Ioannis Livanos prepares to take the stage to present the Gia Ena Oneiro Zoume performance.

Τhe singer will be accompanied by a 20-piece orchestra called The DreamBand Orchestra, a musical ensemble created exclusively for this performance, under the direction of internationally renowned maestro from Vienna Konstantinos Deminakis.

Along with host Andri Karantoni, they will step onto the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on October 10. The evening will be more than just enchanting music and talented performers. Held under the auspices of President of the Pancyprian Association of America and PSEKA Philip Christopher, the event has a charitable cause.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to families in need and charitable foundations. During the concert, journalist, poet and director Petros Petridis will be honoured for his selfless contribution to the culture of Cyprus and the diaspora in the United States.

Gia Ena Oneiro Zoume

Music from Broadway, cinema, opera, jazz and Greek discography. Performed by 17-year-old tenor Ioannis Livanos and the The DreamBand Orchestra. October 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com