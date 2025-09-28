Three of the four people arrested on Sunday in connection with the seizure of over 100 kilogrammes of drugs hidden inside a container carrying toys were remanded in custody for eight days.

The suspects are a 30-year-old man, a 61-year-old man, and a 47-year-old man. The 30-year-old is reported to be the final recipient of the container. A fourth suspect, aged 49, was released after written questioning, as no evidence was found against him.

All three suspects appeared before Limassol district court without objection to their remand. During the hearing, the investigating officer stated that the suspects have given their own versions of events and that the investigation remains at an early stage. Police said that the 30-year-old and the 61-year-old have previous records in drug-related cases.

The case began when customs officers at Limassol port, working with the drug law enforcement unit (Ykan), detected suspicious items inside a container arriving from Thessaloniki, Greece. An inspection on September 23 revealed 92 airtight nylon packages containing 97.36 kilogrammes of cannabis and five packages with 5.3 kilogrammes of cocaine. The drugs were hidden inside inflatable toys.

Following the discovery, police launched an operation in Paphos to locate and arrest the intended recipients of the shipment. Police believe the suspects are part of an organised drug-trafficking network in Cyprus. Investigations are continuing.