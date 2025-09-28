The municipal beach in Yeroskipou has undergone a major upgrade with an investment of more than €1.5 million, the mayor, Nikos Palios has announced.

The project aims to improve facilities and make the area more accessible and welcoming to the public. According to an official statement, the work over recent months has focused on organising the site, improving its appearance, and enhancing its functionality. New urban equipment has been installed and existing infrastructure has been repaired.

The upgrade includes the creation of over 250 parking spaces, including designated spots for people with disabilities. New pavements have been built, a pedestrian crossing has been added, and the walking path has been extended to improve access along the beach.

The project also introduced better lighting and landscaping. A children’s playground was built to improve family access to the area. Officials said the aim is to make the beach more attractive and useful for residents and visitors, while contributing to the local economy.

The investment is part of a broader effort by the municipal authority to enhance public spaces in Yeroskipou.