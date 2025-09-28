Team Europe is all but assured to win the 45th Ryder Cup after Saturday’s one-sided show at Bethpage Black, leaving more spotlight on the home fans’ interactions with Rory McIlroy.

The Europeans and captain Luke Donald hold a commanding 11 1/2-4 1/2 lead over the United States team ahead of Sunday’s 12 singles matches. They need 2 1/2 points from those matches to retain the Cup and three points to win outright.

On Saturday morning, Europe became the first visiting team in Ryder Cup history to win the first three sessions when it took morning foursomes 3-1. McIlroy and company made it four straight sessions with another 3-1 edge in the afternoon fourball.

Team Europe seemed to make every putt it needed, which the statistics bore out. According to the website Data Golf, Europe is a whopping 9.55 strokes better than the U.S. on the greens this week, including 4.39 strokes gained during Saturday’s fourballs alone.

“These guys are 12 very able guys that know how to prepare and get ready. Certainly I’m not going to take credit for that,” captain Luke Donald said. “That is more about their grit and their determination to hole those putts more than anything.”

They did so in the face of raucous American fans who tried their best to counter European songs with more pointed barbs.

McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland defeated Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, 2 up, in the face of constant jeering that prompted extra security guards and around 10 state troopers to join the match at the turn.

The crowd chanted “(Expletive) you, Rory” at the first tee and elsewhere on the course. Another popular chant was “U.S. Open, U.S. Open,” a reference to McIlroy squandering leads there in 2023 and 2024.

On the 16th hole of his foursomes match, McIlroy yelled at fans to “shut the (expletive) up” when fans heckled while he was addressing his ball. He proceeded to stuff his approach shot to 3 feet, setting up Tommy Fleetwood’s clinching putt in a 3-and-2 win over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

“Look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine,” McIlroy said after that win. “But just let us — you gave us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.”

At the ninth green of the fourball match, Thomas signaled to the U.S. fans to be quiet for McIlroy. Word trickled out to the fans on social media that their heckling was becoming the focus of the day. “Don’t say anything naughty about Rory,” one American fan said sarcastically.

McIlroy released some emotion with a yell at the par-3 14th, where he rolled in his first birdie of the afternoon to put Europe 1 up.

At the par-3 17th, Thomas spun his tee shot to 13 inches of the cup and Europe conceded the birdie. McIlroy was loudly heckled up to the moment he hit his birdie try, which slid past. But Lowry sank his birdie to halve the hole, and the pair of friends finished the job at No. 18.

“When you play an away Ryder Cup, it’s really, really challenging,” McIlroy said. “It’s not for me to say. You know, people can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

It also got feisty in the second match, in which Fleetwood and countryman Justin Rose prevailed 3 and 2 over the Americans’ stars, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

Fleetwood and DeChambeau got in a shouting match as they walked to the 16th tee, with Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott also involved. The spat began on the previous green.

“I was waiting to putt,” Rose said. “The (Americans) were obviously working on their read … so I sort of waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again and I was sort of — I questioned whether — I was like, ‘It’s my putt, right?’ Or however I said it.”

“Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could have said it in the moment, but by no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.”

DeChambeau didn’t address the confrontation afterwards.

Outplayed and outmaneuvered all weekend, Keegan Bradley and the Americans would need to make history to pull off a comeback. The largest Saturday margin overcome in Ryder Cup history was 10-6 — by the U.S. in 1999, and by Europe in 2012.

A home-team winning streak is also in jeopardy; Europe’s last Ryder Cup win in the U.S. came in 2012 at Medinah.

“I think anytime at a Ryder Cup, the captain is to blame or to be celebrated,” Bradley said. “So we all have to do a better job, but most importantly I have to do a better job as a captain, and you know, who knows, I feel like the guys have played pretty well. The Europeans have just played, like, way better.

“Sometimes that happens, but we’ve still got another day. Who knows? You never know. We can go out there and win. What do we got to win, 10? Wild stuff happens in sports all the time.”

J.J. Spaun prevented a shutout when he birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to turn a 1-down deficit into a 1-up win alongside Xander Schauffele over Spaniard Jon Rahm and Austrian Sepp Straka.

The last match also arrived at No. 18 all square, and Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton hit identical approaches within 3 feet of the cup, Hatton’s ball kissing Fitzpatrick’s. Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns couldn’t make birdie, handing Europe a 1-up victory.

Hatton was a late substitute for Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who aggravated a neck injury during morning foursomes and is questionable to play Sunday.

World No. 1 Scheffler has had a nightmare week, becoming the first player since the Ryder Cup format changed in 1979 to go 0-4 in the opening four sessions of the event. He will face McIlroy in singles on Sunday.