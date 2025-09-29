Faithful to their longstanding commitment to supporting organisations with an important social mission, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets are organising the Rosé Wine Month for the second consecutive year, across their stores throughout Cyprus.

From September 25 to October 29, 2025, wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy unique selections of rosé wines, while also contributing to a noble cause: supporting the Karaiskakio Foundation. As part of this campaign, 5 per cent of rosé wine sales during this period will be allocated to strengthening the Foundation’s Programme for the Investigation and Diagnosis of Childhood Cancer.

With nearly 30 years of continuous contribution, the Karaiskakio Foundation continues to support vulnerable groups of patients through innovative scientific and social interventions.

It has evolved into a multidisciplinary centre of international repute, offering advanced services in diagnosis, research and clinical support in the fields of haematology, oncology, cancer genetics and rare diseases. Guided by the vision of safeguarding human life, the Foundation advances with innovation, care and empathy, promoting excellence and preserving the dignity of every patient.

This successful initiative, launched last year, will return, showcasing Cypriot and international rosé wines that together create a unique “Cellar of Love”, filled with flavours, aromas and messages of solidarity.

Through such actions, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets demonstrate their dedication to strengthening the local community by organising and participating in initiatives that place people at their core.