Athalassa Park has once again hosted “Eurolife Run The Park 2025”, the largest running event in Nicosia.

Under the motto “In this race we all participate”, 700 runners of all ages and fitness levels laced up their trainers and ran for a good cause.

Total proceeds from the 5km corporate race and the 800m children’s run amounted to €3,300 and were handed over to Konstantinos Prokopiou, Chief Financial Officer of the Karaiskakio Foundation, in support of the organisation’s work.

The prize and medal presentations were made by:

Louis Pochanis, Executive Chairman of Eurolife Insurance Companies

Athena Shipilli, General Manager of Eurolife

Christodoulos Tzoulios, President of Dromeas Club

“This year once again Athalassa Park is filled with energy, smiles and people of all ages taking part in Nicosia’s largest running event. It is a celebration of health, prevention and giving, uniting the community around an active lifestyle and solidarity with others,” said Executive Chairman Pochanis, remarking on the event’s draw and positive impact.

For her part, General Manager Shipilli stressed the aim behind the run. “Eurolife’s Corporate Social Responsibility remains firmly focused on prevention and the promotion of health,” she noted. “Eurolife Run The Park has now become an established institution that substantially strengthens this strategic direction, encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

Participants could choose between a 10km race, a 5km race, an 800m children’s run (for children under 12) and a 5km corporate race (for company staff teams).

Eurolife Run The Park 2025 renewed its commitment for next year, emphasising that life is a race worth running together — with a smile and solidarity.