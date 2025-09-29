The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday announced the continuation of the suspension of trading of the shares of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd and Dome Investments Public Company Ltd on the regulated market.

The decision follows a ruling by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which exercised its regulatory authority to protect market integrity and investors.

According to the announcement, CySEC decided to request the CSE council to suspend trading of the shares of these companies on the CSE from October 2, 2025, until they comply with their obligations and at the latest until November 28, 2025.

The regulator said that if the companies fail to comply by the end of the current period, they must remain suspended until they meet their obligation to publish the outstanding financial information.

CySEC said the decision was made because the companies had not complied with their obligation to disclose key financial reports.

Toxotis Investments Public Ltd has not published its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2023.

The company has also failed to publish its interim financial report for the period ending June 30, 2024.

It has also not disclosed its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

In the case of A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd and Dome Investments Public Company Ltd, both companies have failed to publish their annual financial reports for the year ending December 31, 2024.