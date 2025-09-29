Cypriots in the City, the UK’s largest and fastest growing network for Cypriot professionals, recently hosted its “Together in the City” event.

The event, held on September 24, was co-organised with the Greeks in the City Association at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London.

The evening began with welcome remarks from Kyriacos Kouros, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, and Phanos Theophanous, Co-Founder and President of Cypriots in the City.

“Collaboration between the Cypriot and Greek communities in the UK is of vital importance,” Kouros said.

“Collaboration between the Cypriot and Greek communities in the UK is of vital importance,” Theophanous added.

This was followed by a presentation on Cyprus by Panayiotis Joannides, member of the Executive Committee of Cypriots in the City.

Lia Riris, Deputy Director of Invest Cyprus, provided an insightful economic outlook on Cyprus.

Greg Hadjigrigoriadis, Chairman of the Greeks in the City Association, presented on Greece, reflecting on its rich cultural heritage, economic resilience, and dynamic role in the region.

“The formal programme concluded with a networking reception, where more than 180 Cypriot and Greek professionals gathered to exchange ideas, strengthen ties, and build new connections,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The atmosphere captured the true spirit of philoxenia, with guests celebrating friendship, collaboration, and a shared vision for the future,” they added.

“The “Together in the City” event marked a milestone in bringing together two vibrant communities, reinforcing their bonds and creating new opportunities for cooperation in the UK and beyond,” the statement concluded.