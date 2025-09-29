With summers already becoming notably hotter and drier, Cyprus is among the most climate vulnerable hotspots globally, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Monday.

Cyprus is “already facing hotter and drier summers, more frequent droughts, and increasing risks for agriculture, ecosystems and public health,” she said, speaking at the International Conference on Meteorology, Climatology and Atmospheric Physics in Nicosia.

She added that Cyprus was currently responding to climate challenges with policies aiming to combine scientific knowledge with practical solutions, particularly targeting the agricultural sector, the protection of the island’s biodiversity and sustainable water management.

These policies, Panayiotou added, included investments in agrometeorological services, new technologies and the strengthening of national and international cooperation with academics and researchers.

“We are investing in agrometeorological services to better support our farmers, expand the use of technology and digital tools to monitor and manage natural resources,” she said.

The minister described the conference as a “bridge between research and practical policies”, emphasising that these were needed to build societal resilience to climate change.

“The discussions and exchanges that will take place here will not only enrich our understanding of meteorology and climatology, but will also inspire practical actions that make a real difference for our communities,” she said.

The conference agenda includes the management of extreme weather events and natural disasters, environmental sustainability, renewable energy sources and energy transition.