Government introduces bilingual electronic certificates for registered entities

A comprehensive package of legislative reforms has been introduced to modernise procedures, simplify processes and facilitate business activity in Cyprus.

The reforms are part of the implementation of the action plan for the modernisation and reorganisation of the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property (DRCIP).

According to the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, the reforms introduce 64 new and redesigned types of certificates and registration certificates, comprising 24 certificates and 40 registration certificates.

These will be issued by the Companies Section of the department through a new information system solution.

They added that the new framework covers the full spectrum of registered entities, including companies, foreign companies, European companies, European Economic Interest Groupings, trade names and cooperatives.

The ministry said the new framework allows the full electronic issuance, transmission and certification of all certificates and registration certificates, minimising the need for in-person transactions.

It added that the reforms provide bilingual certification in Greek and English, enhancing accessibility and cross-border cooperation.

The ministry also said that the new system introduces modern certificate types to meet contemporary business requirements and adopts an electronic seal from the department to ensure the authenticity of documents and the information contained in them.

It added that the legislative changes are expected to reduce the time required for issuing certificates and registration certificates through modernised electronic procedures, strengthen document security and cross-border utility, and facilitate international transactions through the issuance of bilingual certificates.