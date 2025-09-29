Two of Cyprus’ leading tourism bodies have renewed their commitment to sustainability, innovation and year-round growth, marking this year’s focus on the transformative power of tourism.

Firstly, the Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe) said that the adoption of innovative solutions, investment in green technologies and the promotion of tourism forms that respect the environment and strengthen local communities remain central pillars of its strategy.

“Our goal is to create a tourism product that remains internationally competitive while at the same time serving the principles of sustainability and contributing to improving the quality of life in our country,” the association said.

This year’s celebrations focus on the theme of “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, Pasyxe said, referencing the latest edition of World Tourism Day.

In this context, the association highlighted the “transformative role of tourism as a force for positive change and progress not only for the global economy but also for society as a whole”.

Pasyxe also said that the challenges facing Cypriot tourism make it necessary to immediately adapt and implement practices that reduce the island’s energy footprint, enhance the efficient use of resources and set a development course that aligns with sustainability principles.

“It is our responsibility to strengthen the competitiveness of the Cypriot tourism product by investing in new forms of tourism that develop throughout the year and support local communities,” the association stressed.

On his part, Pasyxe president Thanos Michaelides said that “we must ensure that today’s successes turn into solid foundations for tomorrow so that future generations can enjoy tourism that is sustainable, innovative and resilient”.

Meanwhile, the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) also welcomed the celebration, saying that this year marks the 46th annual commemoration under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Stek said that “World Tourism Day has traditionally highlighted the multidimensional role of tourism (economic, social, cultural and political), while reminding stakeholders of the importance of its sustainable and responsible development”.

“This year’s message emphasises the power of tourism to act as a lever for positive change, supporting local communities, promoting innovation and enhancing resilience to global challenges,” the association added.

For Cyprus, Stek said that tourism is “not only a key economic activity but also a bridge of communication and peace“.

“Our island, with its unique history, culture, gastronomy and natural wealth, has for thousands of years been a meeting point of peoples and cultures,” the association stated.

It added that this year’s message “serves as a reminder of the need to invest even more in forms of tourism that respect the environment, highlight cultural heritage and support local society, including cultural, religious, rural, wine and experiential tourism”.

“Through the strategic promotion of a quality and sustainable tourism product”, Stek continued, “Cyprus can further strengthen its position on the international map, delivering real benefits for Cypriot society and the economy as a whole.”

In his message for the occasion, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that “tourism is a powerful driver of sustainable transformation“.

“It creates jobs, boosts local economies, supports infrastructure development and fosters growth well beyond conventional GDP indicators,” he added.

He also ssaid that “it brings people and regions closer together, builds bridges between cultures, preserves traditions and restores cultural heritage”, reminding us of “our shared humanity, and the richness of cultural diversity”.

At the same time, the UN Secretary General warned that if tourism is not properly guided it can create challenges for local communities.

“In an era of climate change and rising inequality, it is more necessary than ever to take bold and sustainable measures that put people and the planet at the centre,” he said.