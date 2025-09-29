Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced the buyback of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

According to an announcement on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company purchased a total of 5,000 shares on September 26, at a price of 1.675 cents per share.

The transactions were executed in four separate purchases, all carried out on the same date.

The first three purchases involved 1,439, 513 and 638 shares respectively, all at a price of 1.675 cents per share.

The final transaction accounted for 2,410 shares, also at 1.675 cents.

The company said it acted in accordance with the authorisation granted by its annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.