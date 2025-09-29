On October 2, 2025 at 7pm, Limassol will host the grand opening of the Miracle & Shiakidi Concept Store, the first lifestyle space in Cyprus where Miracle’s philosophy of gratitude and courage meets the professional world of beauty represented by Shiakidi.
The theme of the opening — “I am afraid, but I will do it” — is universal. It tells a story of how fear can become a source of strength and the beginning of change.
“Miracle is about gratitude and the courage to take a step, even when you are afraid. We are opening our doors to share this experience with everyone,” says co-founder Lilia.
“For us, it is more than a store. It is a moment where beauty meets self-belief and small practices that help us overcome fear and move towards our dreams,” adds co-founder Anthimos.
The event is expected to attract a wide audience, including invited guests, beauty industry professionals, bloggers and media representatives.
What to expect at the opening:
- Personalised welcome sets for every guest
- Gratitude Wall and Bowl of Fears and Dreams — interactive installations created together with guests
- Inspiring personal stories from the founders about fear and courage
- Lighting of the Miracle Flame — a symbol of gratitude and inner strength
- Presentation of the Miracle Stones — stones of gratitude and Shiakidi Beauty — the art of beauty
- Collective Manifesto: “I am afraid, but I will do it”
- Ribbon cutting, golden confetti and the Miracle Toast
- DJ set, photo zones and personalised advice in a celebratory atmosphere
When and where:
- Date & time: 2 October, starting at 7pm
- Address: 36 Miltonos Street, Limassol, 3050
Live stream: hashtag #IAmAfraidButIDoIt / #ЯБоюсьНоСделаю
RSVP and contacts:
We look forward to welcoming you to the opening. Prior confirmation is required, by calling: +357 96005573 / +357 96151437.
Journalists and bloggers may also request high-resolution photos through the same contact details.
About the Miracle & Shiakidi Concept Store
Miracle is a signature lifestyle project centred on gratitude, courage and the power of small practices that help people move towards their dreams, while Shiakidi is a signature beauty brand and academy for professionals. Together, they create a space where Miracle and beauty become a lifestyle.
Click here to change your cookie preferences