On October 2, 2025 at 7pm, Limassol will host the grand opening of the Miracle & Shiakidi Concept Store, the first lifestyle space in Cyprus where Miracle’s philosophy of gratitude and courage meets the professional world of beauty represented by Shiakidi.

The theme of the opening — “I am afraid, but I will do it” — is universal. It tells a story of how fear can become a source of strength and the beginning of change.

“Miracle is about gratitude and the courage to take a step, even when you are afraid. We are opening our doors to share this experience with everyone,” says co-founder Lilia.

“For us, it is more than a store. It is a moment where beauty meets self-belief and small practices that help us overcome fear and move towards our dreams,” adds co-founder Anthimos.

The event is expected to attract a wide audience, including invited guests, beauty industry professionals, bloggers and media representatives.

What to expect at the opening:

Personalised welcome sets for every guest

Gratitude Wall and Bowl of Fears and Dreams — interactive installations created together with guests

Gratitude Wall and Bowl of Fears and Dreams — interactive installations created together with guests

Lighting of the Miracle Flame — a symbol of gratitude and inner strength

Lighting of the Miracle Flame — a symbol of gratitude and inner strength

Presentation of the Miracle Stones — stones of gratitude and Shiakidi Beauty — the art of beauty

Ribbon cutting, golden confetti and the Miracle Toast

DJ set, photo zones and personalised advice in a celebratory atmosphere

When and where:

Date & time: 2 October, starting at 7pm

2 October, starting at 7pm Address: 36 Miltonos Street, Limassol, 3050

Live stream: hashtag #IAmAfraidButIDoIt / #ЯБоюсьНоСделаю

RSVP and contacts:

We look forward to welcoming you to the opening. Prior confirmation is required, by calling: +357 96005573 / +357 96151437.

Journalists and bloggers may also request high-resolution photos through the same contact details.

About the Miracle & Shiakidi Concept Store

Miracle is a signature lifestyle project centred on gratitude, courage and the power of small practices that help people move towards their dreams, while Shiakidi is a signature beauty brand and academy for professionals. Together, they create a space where Miracle and beauty become a lifestyle.