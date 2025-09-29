Minthis, the award-winning lifestyle resort nestled in the wine-producing region of Paphos, proudly announces the release of its new brand video, “Lasting Memories”. This beautifully-crafted short film marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Minthis brand—one that deepens its emotional connection with audiences and reaffirms its unique identity as more than just a destination.

About the video

“Lasting Memories” follows the journey of a young couple who first discover Minthis during a spontaneous visit. Captivated by its serene landscapes, timeless architecture and the authentic warmth of its community, their brief escape becomes a turning point. Years later, they return—no longer as guests, but as homeowners, with a family of their own.

Through their eyes, we witness how Minthis transcends time and travel, becoming a part of life’s most meaningful chapters. It’s a place where nature, wellbeing and thoughtful design coexist in harmony—where fleeting moments turn into cherished traditions, and a short stay becomes a lifelong connection.

“Minthis isn’t just a place you visit—it’s a place to belong,” said a Minthis representative. “This film beautifully captures that feeling of emotional connection, and it reflects the essence of what Minthis truly represents.”

Why the brand continues to evolve

The launch of “Lasting Memories” signals more than just a new campaign—it represents Minthis’ ongoing commitment to evolving with its audience. As the world shifts and lifestyles change, it is essential for the brand to remain relevant, personal and deeply resonant.

Minthis is not static—it is a living, breathing philosophy of life. Continued development, whether through architectural innovation, sustainable living or compelling storytelling, ensures the brand continues to meet the emotional and aspirational needs of a modern, discerning audience.

“People today seek more than beautiful views or amenities—they want meaning, community, and connection,” added Minthis’ spokesperson. “This film speaks to that shift. It shows that Minthis is not only a place to stay, but a place to grow, to belong, and to return to—again and again.”

View the video “Lasting Memories”