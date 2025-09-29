Schools operating under the “American Academy Limassol” brand name are using the trade name irregularly, the education ministry said on Monday .
According to the ministry, the schools, including a primary and a secondary school, are officially registered under the name “American Private School Limassol”.
The ministry said it considered the use of a different name as an “irregularity” and reserves the right to take further action in accordance with the relevant legislation.
Click here to change your cookie preferences