Great attention is being placed by world leaders on what can be done for the Cyprus problem and the next steps, US ambassador in Nicosia Julie Davis said on Monday.

She added that the UN general assembly, held in New York last week, was a pertinent forum for leaders to come together and hold wide-ranging talks.

Speaking after meeting President Nikos Christodoulides, she said there was a broad agenda of bilateral issues to discuss, adding that there was also great interest in the prospects of resuming negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem.

“One of the great things about the UN general assembly week is the opportunity to get a lot of leaders in one place at the same time to really engage in a wide-ranging discussion. I think there’s a lot of attention on what is possible in Cyprus and what the next steps might be in terms of negotiations. So, we’re going to keep talking about that. We’re going to keep working very closely,” she added.

Davis said the US and Cyprus cooperated in a wide range of fields, including the military, where “a lot is going on in terms of growing our bilateral relationship, and thinking about the next steps that will come”.

She added that she was looking forward to a full week of meetings in Cyprus.

Davis, who had been covering the US embassy in Ukraine while continuing to lead the mission in Nicosia, said it was “a real pleasure” to be back on the island.

“It’s really an honour to have an opportunity to meet with President Christodoulides and to talk about the very robust agenda of issues in front of us. Our work continues. We have an incredible team at the American embassy that has been advancing our relationship,” she said.